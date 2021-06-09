Kennedy was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Giants due to hamstring soreness, Chris Halicke of SI.com reports.

It's unclear when the injury first surfaced, but 36-year-old last pitched June 4 and gave up two runs over an inning while securing his 12th save of the season. The severity of the injury has yet to be determined, and the Rangers are holding out hope Kennedy won't require a stint on the injured list. Brett Martin and Josh Sborz could be in the mix for saves should the veteran righty be forced to miss any time.