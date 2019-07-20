The Rangers activated Kiner-Falefa (finger) from the 10-day injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kiner-Falefa is no longer bothered by the sprained ligament in his right middle finger that kept him on the shelf since early June, but the Rangers aren't eager to bring him onto the big-league roster in a part-time roster. As Grant notes, continuing to play at Nashville will allow Kiner-Falefa to receive steady at-bats and starts behind the plate, with some action at third base mixed in as well. Expect Kiner-Falefa to rejoin the Rangers at some point after the July 31 trade deadline.