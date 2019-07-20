Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Activated and optioned
The Rangers activated Kiner-Falefa (finger) from the 10-day injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Kiner-Falefa is no longer bothered by the sprained ligament in his right middle finger that kept him on the shelf since early June, but the Rangers aren't eager to bring him onto the big-league roster in a part-time roster. As Grant notes, continuing to play at Nashville will allow Kiner-Falefa to receive steady at-bats and starts behind the plate, with some action at third base mixed in as well. Expect Kiner-Falefa to rejoin the Rangers at some point after the July 31 trade deadline.
More News
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Will not be rushed back•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Plays three straight days on rehab•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Heading out for rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Practices throwing•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Takes live BP•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Takes batting practice•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...