Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Added to 40-man roster

Kiner-Falefa was added to the Rangers' 40-man roster Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

Kiner-Falefa is coming off another impressive season with Double-A Frisco, during which he hit .288/.350/.390 with five homers and 17 bases in 129 games for the RoughRiders. The 22-year-old hadn't hit a homer in his first four professional seasons before flashing improved power at the plate last season. He'll likely open the season at Triple-A Round Rock, but he could see a cup of coffee with the Rangers next season given his versatility -- he played double-digit games at third base, shortstop, second base and catcher last season.