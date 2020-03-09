Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Adjusts stance
Kiner-Falefa changed his batting stance during the offseason, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Instead of an open stance, Kiner-Falefa is now more square to the plate. He feels it puts his legs in better position to drive the ball. "I always felt I could hit, but it was a lot harder to time the ball when I was open," Kiner-Falefa said. "I pretty much had to be perfect. Now when the pitcher comes at me, I can just fire my legs. Now that I am square, I am ready." The improvement has been remarkable. The utility infielder went 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and a run scored Sunday and is batting .419 (13-for-31) with five extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored over 13 Cactus League appearances.
