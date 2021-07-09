Kiner-Falefa is hitting leadoff Friday against Oakland.
Kiner-Falefa has seen more time atop the lineup than any other Ranger this season, but he was dropped to the bottom of the lineup earlier this week in the midst of a 6-for-44 slump. He's still struggling at the dish -- logging just one hit in his last 19 at-bats -- but will move back to the top of the order Friday against southpaw Cole Irvin.
