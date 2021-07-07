Kiner-Falefa batted ninth and went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Tigers.

Kiner-Falefa began the day hitless in his last 11 at-bats, and the streak reached 12 before he plated two with a fourth-inning double. The slumping shortstop is batting .127 (7-for-55) over the last 14 games and his OPS is down to .668. That's part of the reason he was dropped to ninth in the order, the first time he's hit that low since July 31 of last season. It should be noted that Kiner-Falefa is entering uncharted territory in terms of plate appearances. He's made 367 trips to the plate this season, just 29 shy of the career high he set in 2018. Fatigue could be a factor, something that manager Chris Woodward mentioned when speaking with Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "Anytime you are struggling, it wears on you mentally and physically. He's absolutely fatigued and there's nothing we can do about it. He's just got to push through," Woodward said. It's possible the manager gives Kiner-Falefa the day off Wednesday, which coupled with Thursday's off-day would give him a two-day respite.