Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Batting third Sunday
Kiner-Falefa will hit third and man second base Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Kiner-Falefa also hit third Saturday when lefty Jaime Garcia started for Toronto, going 1-for-5 with two strikeouts in the contest. With Kiner-Falefa's second straight start out of the three hole coinciding with another southpaw (J.A. Happ) taking the hill for the Jays, it appears the infielder will continue to occupy a premium spot in the Texas lineup against opposite-handed pitching for the time being.
