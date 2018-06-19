Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Becomes backup catcher
Kiner-Falefa will start at catcher Wednesday against the Royals, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The Rangers sent Jose Trevino back to Double-A Frisco on Monday, leaving Kiner-Falefa as the only player on the roster, other than starter Robinson Chirinos, with a history behind the plate. Wednesday's start will be his first in the majors, but the middle infielder has started 67 games at catcher over three minor-league seasons. The Rangers will also expose him to the outfield as well.
More News
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: May get work behind plate•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Starts at second base Friday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Stays in lineup despite Beltre return•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Knocks in run Thursday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Scores three times Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart