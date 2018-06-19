Kiner-Falefa will start at catcher Wednesday against the Royals, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers sent Jose Trevino back to Double-A Frisco on Monday, leaving Kiner-Falefa as the only player on the roster, other than starter Robinson Chirinos, with a history behind the plate. Wednesday's start will be his first in the majors, but the middle infielder has started 67 games at catcher over three minor-league seasons. The Rangers will also expose him to the outfield as well.