Kiner-Falefa started at catcher and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 12-3 loss to the Athletics.

With the chances of Jeff Mathis (back) playing again this season, the Rangers had Kiner-Falefa behind the plate for the first time since June 6. It's surprising to see him catching again. The Rangers arranged their roster to add Tim Federowicz as backup insurance, and the club appeared committed to having Kiner-Falefa focus on his infield work.