Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Royals.

Kiner-Falefa contributed a two-run single in the fourth inning and a solo shot in the ninth. The 26-year-old infielder has opened 2021 as the Rangers' primary shortstop. He went 4-for-13 (.308) with a homer, three RBI, four runs scored and a double in the three-game series versus the Royals over the first weekend of the season. Kiner-Falefa hit leadoff in all three games -- he has the ability to put up decent run totals and add a few stolen bases if he remains in that spot, although he's yet to attempt a steal in 2021.