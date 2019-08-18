Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Logan Forsythe will settle in at third base while Kiner-Falefa takes a seat after back-to-back starts. Since receiving a callup from Triple-A Nashville earlier this month, Kiner-Falefa has hit .242 with no home runs, a stolen base, three runs and two RBI in 11 games.

