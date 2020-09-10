Kiner-Falefa went 4-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and a stolen base Wednesday against the Angels.

Kiner-Falefa extended his hitting streak to 12 games in impressive fashion, reaching base each time he came to the plate. In addition, he swiped his eighth bag of the season. His current hot stretch at the dish has increased his line to .322/.368/.420 across 155 plate appearances to this point in the campaign, and he's also chipped in 21 runs scored and seven RBI.