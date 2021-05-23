Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored during Saturday's 8-4 win against Houston.

The 26-year-old has multi-hit efforts in the first two games of the series after going 0-for-10 over the previous three contests. Kiner-Falefa has a .291/.332/.439 slash line with five homers, nine doubles, 20 RBI, 10 stolen bases and 29 runs in 48 games in 2021.