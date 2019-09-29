Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Yankees.

Kiner-Falefa started at third base while Nick Solak got the day off. With the third base position wide open entering 2020, Kiner-Falefa will be competing for the job next spring, although Solak's impressive stint since being called up in August gives him a leg up.