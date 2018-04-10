Kiner-Falefa was removed from Triple-A Round Rock's game Monday night shortly after the Rangers' Rougned Odor suffered a hamstring injury, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Texas manager Jeff Banister is sounding as if Odor will miss some time, including a possible stay on the disabled list. In that event, it's likely they'd recall Kiner-Falefa, who is on the 40-man roster and has middle-infield experience. Jurickson Profar is expected to fill in for Odor, leaving Kiner-Falefa in a depth role if he gets promoted.