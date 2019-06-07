Kiner-Falefa may require a trip to the injured list after leaving Thursday night's contest against Baltimore with a jammed finger on his right hand, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Kiner-Falefa was diagnosed with a jammed finger, but given the Rangers' upcoming schedule, they can't afford to be down a catcher. "If he is going to be down, I don't think we have any choice," stated manager Chris Woodward. "Not with the games we have coming up. I love Jeff Mathis but he may die if I have to play him four straight games in three days. If Kiner can't go tomorrow, we are probably going to have to IL him." Texas is expected to know more on Kiner-Falefa's status Friday morning.