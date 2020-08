Kiner-Falefa started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Padres.

Kiner-Falefa, the Rangers' primary starter at third base, is being asked to cover shortstop while Elvis Andrus (back) is unavailable. After running a hot bat over the first 15 games, Kiner-Falefa's run into a cold spell. He has one hit in his previous 15 at-bats.