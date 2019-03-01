Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Doubles in two
Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Angels.
Kiner-Falefa plated a pair of runs in the second inning in what turned out to be a six-run frame for the Rangers. He's gone 2-for-6 with two RBI and two runs scored through the first few games, so although it's still early, his bat has been impressive to begin camp.
