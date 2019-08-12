Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Drives in lone run
Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's 1-0 win over Milwaukee.
Kiner-Falefa's seventh-inning sacrifice fly knocked in the lone run, giving Mike Minor his 11th win. The RBI was Kiner-Falefa's first since in seven games since being activated off the injured list. The infielder missed nearly two months with a finger injury, which may explain his .211 average (4-for-19) since returning.
More News
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Resting for front end of twin bill•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Taking over at third base•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Activated and optioned•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...