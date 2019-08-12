Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's 1-0 win over Milwaukee.

Kiner-Falefa's seventh-inning sacrifice fly knocked in the lone run, giving Mike Minor his 11th win. The RBI was Kiner-Falefa's first since in seven games since being activated off the injured list. The infielder missed nearly two months with a finger injury, which may explain his .211 average (4-for-19) since returning.

