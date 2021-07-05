Kiner-Falefa batted eighth in the order and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Mariners.

Kiner-Falefa, who has batted leadoff more than any other Ranger, was dropped to eighth amid a recent slump. The shortstop entered Sunday's contest batting .136 (6-for-44) over the last 10 games, so manager Chris Woodward moved him down the order to take some pressure off him, per Doug Drawley of the Dallas Morning News. Eli White batted leadoff Sunday.