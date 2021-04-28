Kiner-Falefa will bat seventh and start at shortstop Wednesday against the Angels.
Kiner-Falefa has batted either first or second in all 23 of his starts to date, but he'll drop all the way to the bottom third of the order with right-hander Alex Cobb on the hill for the Angels in the series finale. The plunge down the lineup is likely less of a demotion for Kiner-Falefa and more of a promotion for Nick Solak, who will climb up to the two hole after batting .400 with six home runs over his last 12 games. During that same stretch, Kiner-Falefa is slashing a much more modest .265/.294/.306.
