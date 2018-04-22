Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Drops in order
Kiner-Falefa will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Mariners.
With a .294/.333/.412 line through his first 10 games in the big leagues, Kiner-Falefa has done his part to at least temporarily solidify himself as the Rangers' everyday second baseman until Rougned Odor (hamstring) is ready to come off the disabled list. However, after hitting out of the two hole in three of the Rangers' past four games, Kiner-Falefa doesn't look to be in line for a prominent spot in the lineup for the foreseeable future. With Delino DeShields (hand) returning from the DL on Sunday to occupy the leadoff spot on a full-time basis, Kiner-Falefa will plummet to the bottom third of the order.
