Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-5 with a run scored Sunday in the Rangers' 7-2 win over the Angels.

Kiner-Falefa's seventh-inning single ended an 0-for-18 skid for the 25-year-old, whose batting average now sits at .290 on the campaign. With only two home runs in 200 plate appearances, Kiner-Falefa's average has been fairly empty, but he's still been a source of profit for fantasy managers thanks to his eight stolen bases along with the fact that he retains eligibility at catcher in most leagues. He'll man the hot corner and bat third Monday in the series finale with the Angels.