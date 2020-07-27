Rangers manager Chris Woodward expects Kiner-Falefa (hamstring) to return Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Kiner-Falefa has experienced discomfort since running out a triple in the season-opener Friday. He was held out of games over the weekend and gets a team day off Monday, which may be enough time for a return. "He's better," Woodward said Sunday morning. "I think he'll be ready after the off-day. It's more of a precaution, not trying to make something that was not a big deal. Right now, I'm hopeful he'll be 100 percent after the off-day." Todd Frazier moved across the diamond from first base to start at third base over the weekend, while Ronald Guzman (Saturday) and Rob Refsnyder (Sunday) filled in at first base.
