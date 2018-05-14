Kiner-Falefa started Sunday's game at second base, then moved to third after Adrian Beltre departed with a hamstring injury. He went 0-for-4 in a 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

The Rangers are already talking about the disabled list for Beltre, who spent a stint on the DL with the same hamstring injury he aggravated Sunday. Kiner-Falefa had moved to a utility role last week when Beltre and Rougned Odor returned from injuries, but should be back for regular duty in the starting lineup at third base for as long as Beltre is unavailable.