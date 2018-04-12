Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Expected to fill in at second
Kiner-Falefa is expected to be the short term replacement at second base, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The Rangers were hit with another bad injury during Wednesday's loss to the Angels, losing shortstop Elvis Andrus to a fractured right elbow. The falling dominoes as a result of the injury will likely have Jurickson Profar, who had been filling in for the injured second baseman Rougned Odor (hamstring), move to short and the recently recalled Kiner-Falefa be the temporary fill-in at second until Odor is ready. Kiner-Falefa has 18 plate appearances above Double-A and is hitless in his lone MLB at-bat.
