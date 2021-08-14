Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 8-6 win over Oakland.
Kiner-Falefa had been mired in a mid-summer slump, so much so that the Rangers dropped in the batting order. He has since returned to batting leadoff and is surging this month, going 13-for-39 (.333) with five extra-base hits, three RBI and five runs scored over the last nine games. The shortstop has blown past his career high in plate appearances this season, so there could have been some element of fatigue that he was able to overcome.
More News
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Homers, triples in loss•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Collects three hits•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Tallies three hits•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Drives in pair•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Day off Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Starts second half at leadoff•