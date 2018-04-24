Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 9-4 loss to Oakland.

Kiner-Falefa came to the majors with a good glove, but has also provided some good at-bats early on. He's hit in six straight games, going 10-for-24 (.417) with two doubles and three RBI and is hitting .293 since his call-up. With Delino DeShields back atop the batting order, Kiner-Falefa has been moved to the lower third, a problem area for the Rangers so far, and is providing some offense. Fantasy owners can expect at least another week of consistent playing time, as Rougned Odor (hamstring) hasn't begun running yet.