Kiner-Falefa is not starting Friday's game against the Mariners.
The shortstop is omitted from the lineup for just the second time all season, and the first time since April 17. In his last nine games, Kiner-Falefa has hit .150 with one walk, two runs scored and zero RBI. Charlie Culberson gets the start at shortstop for the series opener.
