Kiner-Falefa started for the fifth time in the last seven games and went 0-for-4 in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Athletics.

Kiner-Falefa and Jeff Mathis are still sharing the position, but he's getting the greater share of playing time right now because his bat offers more offensive potential, manager Chris Woodward told Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News.

