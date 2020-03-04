Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-2 with a home run and a walk in Tuesday's spring game against the Giants.

Kiner-Falefa is tearing it up in camp, posting a 1.075 OPS with three home runs and five RBI over a team-leading 22 spring at-bats. He started at third base Tuesday, his fourth start at the hot corner, but has also starts at second base and shortstop. He's expected to make the Opening Day roster as a utility infielder.