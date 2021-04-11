Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in the 7-4 loss to the Padres on Saturday.

Kiner-Falefa continues to be a bright spot in a lackluster Rangers' offense, leading the team in batting average (.273). Besides teammate Nate Lowe, Kiner-Falefa is the only one producing runs on the Rangers, with six RBI and seven runs scored in eight games. The 26-year-old will get a lot of at-bats as the primary leadoff hitter, but the Rangers aren't expected to score as many runs as most teams.