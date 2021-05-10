Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-5 and scored three times during Sunday's 10-2 win over the Mariners.

Kiner-Falefa reached base on four of his at-bats and came around to score three times as the Rangers piled on 10 runs in their best offensive performance of the season. The 26-year-old has been incredibly productive in May, as he has five multi-hit performances to go along with two home runs, eight RBI and nine runs scored in nine games. He's proving to be one of the better leadoff hitters in the league and will look to keep up his high level of play when the team travels to San Francisco for a quick two-game series against the Giants.