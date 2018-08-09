Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Has four-game, multi-hit streak
Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored in Wednesday's 11-7 win over the Mariners. It was his fourth straight multi-hit game.
Kiner-Falefa is running real hot right now, going 15-for-31 (.484) with three doubles, two home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored over the last seven games. This was his 15th start at catcher and he'll continue to operate as the backup catcher for the rest of the season. That means he's expected to qualify for the position next season in most fantasy leagues. Kiner-Falefa is slashing .278/.339/.397 with four home runs and 30 RBI over 81 games.
More News
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Homers in back-to-back games•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Triple short of cycle against Astros•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Will stay in majors•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Starts at third base Monday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Makes fifth start as catcher•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Will start at catcher Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...