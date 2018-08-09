Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored in Wednesday's 11-7 win over the Mariners. It was his fourth straight multi-hit game.

Kiner-Falefa is running real hot right now, going 15-for-31 (.484) with three doubles, two home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored over the last seven games. This was his 15th start at catcher and he'll continue to operate as the backup catcher for the rest of the season. That means he's expected to qualify for the position next season in most fantasy leagues. Kiner-Falefa is slashing .278/.339/.397 with four home runs and 30 RBI over 81 games.