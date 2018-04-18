Kiner-Falefa went 4-for-5 with a double in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Rays.

It's odd the Kiner-Falefa had four hits, but that factor into any of the Rangers' seven runs. The hits raised his average to .273, but prior to Tuesday, he'd done little with the stick. He entered the game with two hits in 17 at-bats while striking out nine times. The young infielder had been starting at second base, but moved to shortstop Tuesday after the Rangers placed Jurickson Profar in the concussion protocol. Kiner-Falefa's primarily played short in the minors, but should find himself in the starting lineup most nights at either keystone position with Profar, Elvis Andrus (elbow) and Rougned Odor (hamstring) sidelined.