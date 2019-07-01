Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Heading out for rehab assignment
Kiner-Falefa (finger) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville on Monday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Since the finger injury has kept Kiner-Falefa on the shelf for nearly a month, he'll be eased back into action as Nashville's designated hitter. Expect Kiner-Falefa to make at least two starts behind the plate in the minors before the Rangers bring him back from the 10-day injured list. Texas may elect to take advantage of the incoming All-Star break and wait until its second-half slate begins June 11 before activating Kiner-Falefa.
