Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Heads to bench Sunday
Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Kiner-Falefa will cede third-base duties to Logan Forsythe as the Rangers look to secure a series sweep. With the Rangers recently cutting ties with Asdrubal Cabrera, Kiner-Falefa looks on track to act as the team's primary option at the hot corner the rest of the way. The playing time Kiner-Falefa will receive makes him worthy of at least a speculative pickup in AL-only formats, but he'll need to provide more categorical juice before drawing interest in shallower leagues.
