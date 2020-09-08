Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Monday's 8-4 loss to Seattle.
Kiner-Falefa, who is thriving in the second spot in the batting order, has hit safely in 10 straight contests. He's 16-for-40 with seven runs scored and a .904 OPS during the streak.
