Kiner-Falefa went 0-for-3 and left two men on base in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Kiner-Falefa, who had missed two games with a hamstring injury, returned to the lineup Tuesday. His return moved Todd Frazier back to first base, where he started the first game of the season.
More News
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Returns as expected•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Remains out Sunday•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Scratched from lineup•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Starts at third base•
-
Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Poised to start at third base•