Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Hits second spring HR
Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's spring game against the Dodgers.
Kiner-Falefa started at shortstop, the fourth time during spring training he's manned that position. He's also played third base three times and second base once. The experiment with him at catcher is on hold for now, so he'll need to make the team as a utility infielder. If shortstop Elvis Andrus' production continues to slide, as it did in 2019, Kiner-Falefa could be in line for regular duty.
