Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Homers in back-to-back games
Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Astros.
Kiner-Falefa's second-inning shot, his second in as many games, gave the Rangers an early lead. He was the starting catcher Saturday, guiding Ariel Jurado through his second major league start. This was Kiner-Falefa's 11th start at catcher, which may qualify him for the position in some fantasy leagues.
