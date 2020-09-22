Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Angels.
Kiner-Falefa ended a hitless streak Sunday and followed up Monday with his first extra-base hit in 12 games. The underlying Statcast metrics indicate he's an improved hitter relative to 2019, but Kiner-Falefa has out-performed his expected results in 2020. While there's reason to be more sanguine on Kiner-Falefa as a hitter, his batting profile may play better at shortstop than at third base.
