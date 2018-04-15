Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Astros.

The Astros had just put up a five-spot in the bottom of the fourth inning when Kiner-Falefa ignited the Rangers' dugout a half-inning later with his first home run as a major leaguer. It was a surprising bolt from a player with five career home runs in in 463 career minor-league games. The 23-year-old infielder has made two consecutive starts and should continue to be the primary second baseman with Rougned Odor (hamstring) on the disabled list. The consistent at-bats are fine, but there isn't much in Kiner-Falefa's minor-league career to get us excited. He makes contact and could sustain a batting average that doesn't hurt, but there's little power and he's been successful on just 66.2 percent (51-for-77) of his stolen base attempts.