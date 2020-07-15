Manager Chris Woodward said Kiner-Falefa is the "edge" in the competition for a starting corner-infield spot, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. "He's been our best guy, honestly," Woodward noted.

Kiner-Falefa's impressive spring has vaulted him ahead of Greg Bird and Ronald Guzman in the battle for a spot in the Rangers' starting infield. Should the 25-year-old lock up his place in the starting lineup, Todd Frasier would shift to first base while Kiner-Falefa steps in at third.