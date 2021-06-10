Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-innings win over San Francisco.

Kiner-Falefa played a key role in the win. He plated the Rangers' first run on an RBI-groundout in the sixth inning, then came around to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth after a leadoff single and stolen base. Later, his walk was part of an 11th-inning rally that led to Brock Holt's walkoff single. Kiner-Falefa is batting .291/.327/.410 with 11 steals, five home runs and 21 RBI through 63 games.