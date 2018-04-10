Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Joins big-league club
The Rangers recalled Kiner-Falefa from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Kiner-Falefa was removed from Round Rock's game Monday night after Rangers' second baseman Rougned Odor -- now on the disabled list -- sustained a hamstring injury, so the move isn't altogether surprising. Jurickson Profar will start at second base Tuesday and seems the likely candidate to step in for Odor, with Kiner-Falefa providing depth in the middle infield.
