Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Knocks in run Thursday
Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Royals.
Kiner-Falefa has hit safely in three straight, going 5-for-10 with four walks, two extra-base hits, three runs and four RBI. As the Rangers begin to accept their 2018 fate as a non-playoff team, it has afforded them the opportunity to get Kiner-Falefa plenty of at-bats. That figures to be the case for the rest of the season, even when Adrian Beltre (hamstring) and Elvis Andrus (elbow) return from injuries. With those two regulars on the disabled list, Kiner-Falefa ranks second among healthy Rangers in batting average (.262) and on-base percentage (.340). That modest proficiency at the plate has prompted manager Jeff Banister to use him up in the order. The 23-year-old infielder has batted second or third over the last six games.
