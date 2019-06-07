Kiner-Falefa (finger) was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained ligament in his right middle finger.

Kiner-Falefa's finger was originally reported as just jammed after he left Thursday's game with the injury, but the problem is apparently more serious than that. Jeff Mathis will be the Rangers' primary catcher in his absence, with Tim Federowicz coming over in a trade from Cleveland to fill a backup role.