Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and an RBI in Tuesday's 8-3 win over Tampa Bay.

The Rangers were coming off a 22-inning scoreless streak and got contributions up and down the order, including Kiner-Falefa who delivered multiple hits for the second time in the last four games and pilfered his second bag of the season. He's not a freaky speed guy, but Kiner-Falefa stole eight bases in 58 games last season and is on pace for double digits in 2021.