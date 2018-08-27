Kiner-Falefa made his 23rd start at catcher Sunday and went 1-for-3 win a 3-1 loss to the Giants.

Kiner-Falefa has managed to keep his average up despite adding the burden of catching chores, like learning hitters, calling games and blocking pitches. He's hitting .280 (26-for-93) since moving behind the plate.

More News
Our Latest Stories